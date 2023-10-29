Gaza stands alone to defend Islamic & Christian holy sites

SHAFAQNA- Gaza stands alone today in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic and Christian holy sites, the head of the government media office in Gaza, Salama Marouf.

Addressing a press conference in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Marouf stated: “Today, Gaza stands alone in the face of the occupation in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and all our Islamic and Christian holy sites, even after 22 days of this holocaust.”

He said the Gaza Strip is witnessing a pivotal moment in history as “our people march towards liberation and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Gaza has been under relentless Israeli airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Palestinian group had initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Israel responded with an uninterrupted campaign of air raids, which intensified Friday night along with ground activities amid a complete blackout of telecommunications and internet networks.

At least 7,703 Palestinians, including 3,595 children, have been killed in the Israeli attacks, while the death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

