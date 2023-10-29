English
Doctors without Borders: Actions of global leaders are too weak to stop massacres in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The MSF urged the international community to act quickly and take stronger action in forcing “Israel” to stop the bloodshed and massacres in Gaza.

According to the humanitarian organization Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders, the actions of global leaders are too weak and slow to impact the cessation of atrocities in Gaza.

In its statement, it said, “Médecins Sans Frontières calls for an immediate ceasefire to prevent more deaths in Gaza and allow desperately needed humanitarian supplies in. Since Friday 27 October, the bombing by the Israeli forces has intensified to a degree not seen until now: northern Gaza is being razed to the ground, while the whole Strip is being hit and civilians have no place to take shelter. The actions of world leaders are too weak, too slow, as a non-binding UN resolution for a ceasefire has done nothing to reign in the indiscriminate violence unleashed on a helpless people”.

