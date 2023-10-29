Open letter from a group of Iranian academics to intellectuals of world about ongoing tragedies in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- “We demand that all intellectuals strive for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to the killing of human beings and the ongoing tragedies in Gaza,” a group of Iranian academics write in an open letter.

The full text of the open letter from a group of Iranian academics to intellectuals and academics of the world, is as follows:

Intellectuals of the world, as expected, are forerunners and pioneers of truth, justice, and wisdom. We, a group of Iranian academics, as part of the global intellectual community, strongly condemn any violence against civilians instigated by the parties of the vicious and bloody war in Gaza. We appeal for help from the intellectuals of the world, in particular those from the countries that have a significant role in the advancement of the convoy of knowledge in the current era, to stop the brutal massacre of civilians, especially women, children, and the sick and prevent the atrocities and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The harrowing experience of several decades of persistent conflicts in the Middle East demonstrates that with continual occupation and a lack of recognition and fulfilment of the undeniable right of the Palestinian people to form an independent and secure state of their choice in the land of Palestine, security and stability will not prevail in the region.

We expect all intellectuals and thinkers, especially those from the academe of countries without whose government’s perpetual support these atrocities, and indifference to and disdain of the decisions of international assemblies would not have occurred to urg, based on irrefutable legal principles, the governments that sanction and contribute to the denial of the natural rights of the Palestinian people to cease this approach.

First and foremost, we demand that all intellectuals strive for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to the killing of human beings and the ongoing tragedies in Gaza. Next, to fundementally resolve this conflict, reason with, encourage, and pressure your governments to oblige them to recognize the Palestinian people’s right to form an independent Palestinian state by taking effective actions with international assurances and through mobalizing the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations. We, for our own part, will be with you and strive and cooperate with you in this peace-making effort.

Sincerely,

A group of Iranian academics

www.shafaqna.com