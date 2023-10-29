English
UNSC to hold meeting on Israel-Palestinian conflict on October 30

SHAFAQNA-The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the Israel-Palestinian conflict on Monday, October 30, the Permanent Mission of Brazil, which chairs the Security Council in October, announced.

“The meeting will be held on Monday at 03:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. Moscow time, 07:00 p.m. GMT – TASS),” the Brazilian mission reported.

Earlier, the UAE requested the meeting after the Israeli military announced it was expanding ground operations in the Gaza.

Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Source: tass

