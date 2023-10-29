WHO: Hundreds of Palestinians going under knife without anaesthesia in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of injured people in the Gaza Strip are undergoing surgeries without anaesthesia due to an acute shortage of medicines, according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Speaking to AlJazeera, Dr. Ghebreyesus described the life-or-death conditions that medical professionals are contending with as approximately 26 tonnes of medical aid still await entry into the territory, which is currently facing an Israeli imposed siege.

“We managed to hear back from all our colleagues in Gaza this morning. As with everyone in Gaza, they and their families are not safe. They said the last two nights were extremely tense with a lot of air strikes—without fuel, water, electricity, connectivity and safe shelter to evacuate to,” he stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. More health supplies are needed. We call again for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, protection of health facilities and humanitarian workers, sustained connectivity, and to work towards lasting peace,” he added.

Source: dohanews