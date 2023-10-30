Shafaqna Report on Mental Health Crisis in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Since the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan, mental illnesses in the country have significantly increased, and simultaneously, the provision of mental health services has decreased.

According to the Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated in its latest report on Afghanistan that one out of every two citizens in this country struggles with mental health issues.

The report also mentions that one out of every five Afghan citizens has had their social role affected due to mental health problems.

The World Health Organization states that 17.6 million people in Afghanistan need health and medical assistance, with five million being urban residents and 12.6 million residing in rural areas.

Among these individuals, 53% are children, 44% are adults, and 3% are elderly.

Previously, reports of the prevalence of mental illnesses among the Afghan people, especially women, were published after the Taliban’s takeover, raising concerns from health organizations.

“Severe poverty and an uncertain future” have been identified as factors contributing to mental illnesses in many communities, requiring extensive research and measures by the government and government institutions to reduce these illnesses.

However, in Afghanistan, the actions of the Taliban, who currently control the country, are considered one of the main factors for the increase in mental illnesses. After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, poverty among the country’s residents significantly increased, and it is seen as a key factor contributing to mental illnesses.

According to the United Nations, 29.3 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance, and more than 15 million people don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Moreover, the uncertain future under Taliban rule has led to “hopelessness” and an increase in mental illnesses among the people. The Taliban’s actions have caused serious harm to women’s mental health and have also increased suicide rates among women.

A psychologist, speaking with Shafaqna’s reporter while preserving their identity, stated that the consequences of the Taliban’s rule have been “catastrophic.” They added that “after the Taliban took control, the number of people suffering from mental disorders increased, most people lost their self-confidence, hopelessness among the people has significantly increased, and poverty and hunger are rampant.”

This psychologist also mentioned that all of these factors have increased psychological pressure on the people to an “unprecedented” level, resulting in an increase in mental disorders.

Furthermore, “the right to happiness,” “recreation,” and “joy” have been taken from the people by the Taliban, negatively affecting people’s mental health.

“Reduced access to mental health services” has been a challenge since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. According to a report from Doctors Without Borders, people’s access to healthcare services in remote villages has decreased compared to the past.

International reports indicate that many people in Afghanistan, especially in rural areas, do not have access to mental health services, and the centers that were active in this field before the Taliban’s takeover have now collapsed.

Additionally, due to widespread poverty in rural areas, many people in Afghanistan cannot afford to travel to healthcare centers for their treatment, including mental health services.

A representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Afghanistan recently stated that a small number of individuals suffering from mental disorders caused by drug use do not have access to mental health treatment and rehabilitation services.

The European Union has recently provided 10 million euros to the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Afghanistan to offer treatment and address disorders arising from substance abuse.

Nevertheless, in many villages and even remote districts of Afghanistan, there are no centers to provide mental health services, and daily psychological pressures continue to affect the people, especially women and young girls.

