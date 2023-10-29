Saudi Arabia unveils designs for AlUla International Airport expansion

SHAFAQNA-Designs for the second terminal of AlUla International Airport were unveiled by officials from the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate during the Future Investment Initiative meeting.

The designs aim to reflect the ancient urban heritage of the historic site and be in harmony with the natural and cultural environment.

They were announced after a global competition that brought together major design houses and represent a significant addition to the airport project and its expansion plans.

The governorate aims to enhance air connectivity to various international and local destinations, positioning AlUla as a global logistics hub in the northwest of the Kingdom.

The new expansion will increase the passenger-handling capacity of the airport, which became an international airport in March 2021, from 400,000 per year to 6 million.

The total area of the airport will also be expanded to around 2.4 million square meters.

The expansion elements included in the new design encompass a hotel, spa, and various services and facilities that will enhance the experience of those visiting AlUla.

