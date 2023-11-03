Shia Islam Doctrine: Four reasons for Taqiyya in Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA– Taqiyya means protecting one’s life, family and property from persecution. It is also a Quranic edict and something endorsed by the Prophet. The following verses confirm the validity of taqiyya:

First verse

‘Whoever renounces faith in Allah after [affirming] his faith – barring someone who is compelled while his heart is at rest in faith – but those who open up their breasts to unfaith, upon such shall be Allah’s wrath, and there is a great punishment for them.’ (Q16:106)

This verse begins by discussing those who renounced their faith after believing and forewarns them of God’s punishment. However, it makes an exception for those who renounced their faith under persecution, so long as they remained faithful in their hearts.

This verse’s occasion of revelation makes this fact clear: The polytheists had seized three people; Ammar, his father Yasir and his mother, Sumayya. Yasir and Sumayya refused to renounce their faith and were brutally slain. But Ammar renounced his faith and was set free. Word of Ammar’s apostasy reached the Companions of the Prophet and it was an object of criticism. But when the Prophet heard of this, he told them: ‘That is not that case. Ammar is faithful from head to toe. His flesh and blood are twined with faith.’ Ammar wept but the Prophet wiped his tears away. It was then that this verse was revealed to the Prophet.

Zamakhshari says that prominent Companions such as Suhayb al-Rumi, Bilal, and Khubab were also practicing taqiyya. (Kashshaf, 2/430)

Commentators say that feigning disbelief to ward off a threat is not the same as disbelief, because faith lies in heart. And neither faith nor disbelief in the heart can be compelled just because someone is forced to behave a certain way outwardly. The interpretation of this verse could be of great help to those seeking more clarifications. (Jami li Ahkam al-Quran, 4/57; Tafsir Khazin, 1/277; Tafsir Ruh al-Bayan, 5/84)

Second verse

‘The faithful should not take the faithless for allies instead of the faithful, and whoever does that Allah will have nothing to do with him, except when you are wary of them out of caution. Allah warns you to beware of [disobeying] Him, and toward Allah is the return.’ (Q3:28)

This verse includes the exception ‘except when you are wary of them out of caution.’ Initially in this verse, any alliance with the disbelievers is prohibited on pain of having one’s relations severed with God. However, it exempts those who do this out of taqiyya to avoid being harmed by their opponents.

In his commentary, Fakhr al-Razi explains this exception as follows: ‘taqiyya has its own instructions; (1) When someone is living with disbelievers and fears for his life and property, and so agrees with them outwardly while saying the contrary in his heart, this verse confirms his behaviour; (2) when a human being protects his life and property by an outward change in his behavior or language, the religion of Islam endorses this behaviour.’ (Mafatih al-ghayb, 8/13)

Quranic commentators regularly refer to this verse to justify disguising oneself. See, for example, al-Kashshāf (1/422); Tafsir Nasafi (1/277); Tafsir Ruh al-Maani (3/121); Mahasn al-Tawil (4/82).

As most commentators agree with our interpretation of this verse, we do not need to quote each and every one of them. However, we will underscore the main points of al-Maraghi’s interpretation:

He says taqiyya is a sanctioned principle for repelling evil. He notes that it would be no problem for an Islamic government to reach agreement with an un-Islamic government as long as losses are avoided and gains are made. (Tafsir, 3/136)

Third verse

‘Said a man of faith from Pharaoh’s clan, who concealed his faith, ‘Will you kill a man for saying, ”My Lord is Allah,” while he has already brought you manifest proofs from your Lord? Should he be lying, his falsehood will be to his own detriment; but if he is truthful, there shall visit you some of what he promises you. Indeed Allah does not guide someone who is a profligate, a liar.’ (Q40:28)

This verse speaks about concealing one’s faith in reference to someone who firmly believed in God and the Prophet Moses while outwardly cooperating with Pharaoh to make himself appear neutral. Verses 28 to 44 of Surat al-Ghafir underscore the constructive uses of taqiyya as this person managed to save Moses from Pharaoh under the aegis of taqiyya; the Pharaoh’s advisors had decided that Moses should be killed, but he was able to inform Moses of the decision before it was enacted:

‘And there came a man from the city outskirts, hurrying. He said, ‘Moses! The elite are indeed conspiring to kill you. So leave. I am indeed your well-wisher.’’ (Q28:20)

Moses trusted this man and he immediately left the place he was in to seek safety.

Fourth verse

‘When you have dissociated yourselves from them and from what they worship except Allah, then take refuge in the Cave. Your Lord will unfold His mercy for you, and He will help you on to ease in your affair.’’ (Q18:16)

‘The Seven Sleepers of Ephesus’ is a famous legend. It recounts how a group of people hid inside a cave outside the city of Ephesus to escape the persecution of Christians conducted during the reign of the Roman emperor Decius. The fact that they were able to escape was almost certainly because they observed taqiyya; otherwise, they would have been killed.

‘And We made firm their hearts when they stood up and said, ‘Our Lord is the Lord of the heavens and the earth. Never will we invoke besides Him any deity. We would have certainly spoken, then, an excessive transgression. (Q18:14)

The Quran then goes into the details of their story, which shows that this was something practiced during the time of prophets past. Moreover, it shows that taqiyya, in the sense of making an outward show of disbelief for disbelievers is something acceptable to all Muslim groups. The point of contention then, is not this, but that the Shia do not practice taqiyya vis-a-vis disbelievers, but rather vis-a-vis other Muslims. Is there any reason for practicing it in this fashion? This is what we will discuss below.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatollah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 14

