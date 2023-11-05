Commentary of Surah An-Nazi’at (15-33)

SHAFAQNA | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah An-Nazi’at (70 : 15-33)

Surah Nazi’at, Verses 15-26

هَلْ أَتَاكَ حَدِيثُ مُوسَىٰ(15) إِذْ نَادَاهُ رَبُّهُ بِالْوَادِ الْمُقَدَّسِ طُوًى(16) اذْهَبْ إِلَىٰ فِرْعَوْنَ إِنَّهُ طَغَىٰ(17) فَقُلْ هَلْ لَكَ إِلَىٰ أَنْ تَزَكَّىٰ(18) وَأَهْدِيَكَ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكَ فَتَخْشَىٰ(19) فَأَرَاهُ الْآيَةَ الْكُبْرَىٰ(20) فَكَذَّبَ وَعَصَىٰ(21) ثُمَّ أَدْبَرَ يَسْعَىٰ(22) فَحَشَرَ فَنَادَىٰ(23) فَقَالَ أَنَا رَبُّكُمُ الْأَعْلَىٰ(24) فَأَخَذَهُ اللَّهُ نَكَالَ الْآخِرَةِ وَالْأُولَىٰ(25) إِنَّ فِي ذَٰلِكَ لَعِبْرَةً لِمَنْ يَخْشَىٰ(26)

15. “Has the story of Moses reached you?”

16. “When his Lord called to him in the holy valley of Tuwa:”

17. “Go to Pharaoh, surely he has transgressed all bounds:”

18. “And say to him: ‘Wouldst thou that thou shouldst be purified (from sin)?’”

19. ‘And that I guide thee to thy Lord, so thou shouldst fear (Him)?’

20. “Then did (Moses) show him The Great Sign.”

21. “But (Pharaoh) rejected it and disobeyed (guidance);”

22. “Further, he turned his back striving hard (against Allah).”

23. “Then he collected (his men) and made a proclamation,”

24. “And said: I am your Lord, Most High.”

25. “So Allah seized him for an exemplary punishment in the Hereafter and in this life.

26. “Surely in that is a lesson for him who fears (Allah).

Pharaoh Used to Say: I Am Your Lord, Most High

After a considerable description in the former verses about Resurrection and the rejection of the unbelievers, in the following verses the painful end of Pharaoh, one of the great arrogant blasphemers and rebels of history, is pointed out, to show Pagan Arabs that those who were stronger than them could not stand against Allah’s wrath and punishment, and encourages the believers not to be afraid of the apparent strength of their enemies, because it is easy for Him to destroy them all.

“Has the story of Moses reached you?”

It is interesting that it addresses the Prophet (S) and begins with a question to attract the attention of the listener in order to make him ready to hear this wonderful story.

“When his Lord called to him in the holy valley of Tuwa.”

‘Tuwa’ may be the name of a sacred valley just below Mount Sinai, which was located in Sham (Damascus) between Madyan and Egypt, and where Moses, subsequently, received, in his heart, the first light of inspiration.

The term is also mentioned in Surah Ta‑Ha, No. 20, verse 12 where Moses hears a voice say:

“Verily I am thy Lord! therefore (in My presence) put off thy shoes: thou art in the sacred valley Tuwa.”

Or, it has a descriptive meaning derived from the term /tay/ which means ‘the act of rolling up’, as if the land is rolled up in holiness and sanctity, or as Raqib cites: Moses should cover a long distance to be prepared to receive the inspiration, but Allah rolled up the way and made it near for Moses to reach the goal.

Then, in three short, but meaningful sentences, it refers to the message that Allah sent to Moses in that valley where He commanded:

“Go to Pharaoh, surely he has transgressed all bounds.”

“And say to him: ‘Wouldst thou that thou shouldst be purified (from sin?’”

“And that I guide thee to thy Lord, so thou shouldst fear (Him)?”

And, since invitations should be accompanied by reasons, in the next verse it says:

“Then did (Moses) show him The Great Sign.”

The Great Sign, whether being the ‘white shining hand’ or the rod that became a ‘snake active in motion’ or both of them, has been one of the Great Signs that Moses relied on in the prime of his prophetic mission.

There are some interesting points in these four verses that should be noted:

1. It says that Moses is told to go to Pharaoh, because he has transgressed, and this shows that one of the great missions that the prophets had was to guide the rebels or to oppose them decisively.

2. This invitation to purity, by Moses, with those conciliatory words and in the most benevolent terms, to Pharaoh, where Allah tells Moses to go:

“And say (to him) ‘Wouldst thou that thou shouldst be purified (from sin)’?”

is similar to the sense found in Surah Ta‑Ha, No. 20, verse 44 which says:

“But speak to him mildly…”.

3. This meaning has a delicate hint to the fact that the goal of the prophecy of the prophets is to purify men and lead them to their real purified nature.

By the way, it does not say ‘I purify you’, it says:

“…Wouldst thou that thou shouldst be purified?…”,

which indicates that purification should come about from inside and by one’s own intention; not from an imposition from an outside source.

4. The statement of ‘guidance’ after mentioning the sense ‘to purify’ is a reason for showing that ‘purification’ is a preliminary step to ‘guidance’.

5. The term

/rabbika/ ‘your Lord’,

indeed, is an emphasis on this fact that

‘I take you to Him Who is your master and your cherisher. Why do you flee from the path of happiness?’.

6.

‘Fear of Allah’

is the fruit of guidance. Truly, those who are guided to monotheism feel responsible before Allah, the Almighty, because fear of Allah never appears without knowing Him.

That is why in Surah Fatir, No, 35, verse 28 it says:

“…those truly fear Allah among His Servants, who have knowledge…”.

7. First, Moses appeals to Pharaoh’s emotional guidance and then, he evokes his rational and logical guidance by showing him his Great Sign, his great miracle. The most effective way of preaching is by influencing emotions and, then, presenting the reasons and evidences.

Now, we will deal with Pharaoh and his reaction to so much affection and love and the beautiful, reasonable speech and the Great Sign that Moses showed him.

The fact is that many signs were given, but Pharaoh and his men were steeped in arrogance.

“But (Pharaoh) rejected it and disobeyed (guidance)”.

This shows that rejection is the primary step in transgression, as well as faith, and admitting the truth is paramount to obedience.

Pharaoh was not satisfied with only rejecting the guidance.

“Further, he turned his back, striving hard (against Allah)”.

Since the miracle of Moses threatened the whole devilish unity of Pharaoh, he sent some men to different cities to gather the sorcerers and he also ordered to announce people to come to see the challenge between the sorcerers and Moses.

“Then he collected (his men) and made a proclamation”.

Though the term /ĥaŝara/ is mentioned, here, alone, but with reference to the term /ĥaŝirin/ in Surah Araf, No. 7, verses 111‑112 which say:

“…and send to the cities men to collect”,

“And bring up to thee all (our) sorcerers well‑versed”,

and also referring to the term

/nada/ ‘made a proclamation’,

though it is absolute, it points to the invitation of Pharaoh to the people to gather and watch the challenge; with the evidence from Surah Shuara, No. 26, verse 39 which says:

“And the people were told: Are you (now) assembled?”

He did not quit with these plots and he made claims with the worst statements.

“And said: I am your Lord, Most High.”

Verily, it is amazing that these arrogant transgressors, when riding on the horse‑back of pride, know no limit for their selfishness. They are not content with their claim of being Lord; they want to be ‘Lord of Lords’.

This statement denotes that he says,

“If you worship idols, it is accepted, but I am the highest of all and I am your Lord.”

And, it is interesting that Pharaoh, himself, was one of the idol‑worshippers as Surah Araf, No. 7, verse 127 attests to:

“…wilt thou leave Moses and his people, to spread mischief in the land, and so to abandon thee and thy gods?”,

but here, he claims that he is their Lord, Most High, that is, he considered himself still higher than his own god; and this is in the vain statements of all transgressors.

And, more astonishing than this is that in Surah Qasas, No. 28, verse 38 he claims

“…No god do I know for you but myself…”;

but in the current verse he goes further and says:

“I am your Lord, Most High”

and this is the manner of these air‑headed rebels.

He reached the ultimate point of disobedience and deserved the most painful punishments. He and his corrupted surroundings should perish by the order of Allah, that is why, in the next verse, it says:

“So Allah seized him with an exemplary punishment in the Hereafter and in this life”.

The term /nakal/ originally means ‘weakness’ and ‘disability’, so it is said of a person who fails to pay his debt and since the divine chastisement makes people weak and stops others from doing sin; it is called /nakal/.

The term /nakal‑al‑axirah/ means ‘the chastisement of the Hereafter’ which will envelop Pharaoh and his people and because of its importance it is mentioned first and the term /ula/ ‘former life’ which meant ‘the punishment in this world’, is mentioned second and is that which destroyed Pharaoh and all his followers in waters of the sea.

There is another commentary which says that /ula/ means ‘the first word that Pharaoh said claiming to be a deity’3, and /axirah/ refers to the last word that he said in which he claimed that he was their Lord, Most High. Then, Allah punished him for these two blasphemous statements, even in this life.

This very idea is narrated in a tradition from Imam Baqir who added that 40 years had elapsed between the occurrence of these two statements (meaning that Allah did not just punish him to complete the argument). 1

This commentary is more fitting with the term /axatha/ which is a verb in the past tense, and indicates that the punishment was completely fulfilled in the present world, and also with the next verse that considers the event to be a lesson.

“Surely in that is a lesson for him who fears (Allah)”.

This verse clearly shows that learning a lesson from these events is possible only for those who, more or less, fear Allah and possess a feeling of responsibility in their hearts.

Yes, that was the destiny of Pharaoh, the blasphemer; an example to make other pagans and chiefs of the Arab unbelievers and all those who follow on the path of Pharaoh, in any age, understand the facts and know that Allah’s law is always true, firm and unchangeable.

Explanation: A Small Sample of the Elegance of Holy Qur’an

Careful attention paid to the above eleven short verses is enough to show us the fine elegance and fluency of Qur’an; a summary of the statements and activities concerning Moses and Pharaoh the motive of prophet hood, its aim, the means of purification, the manner of invitation, kinds of actions and reactions, the description of Pharaoh’s plot, some examples of his vain claims, and, finally, the painful punishment of this arrogant blasphemer, which can, consequently, teach a lesson to all those who have insight, are illustrated.

Surah Nazi’at, Verses 27-33

أَأَنْتُمْ أَشَدُّ خَلْقًا أَمِ السَّمَاءُ ۚ بَنَاهَا(27) رَفَعَ سَمْكَهَا فَسَوَّاهَا(28) وَأَغْطَشَ لَيْلَهَا وَأَخْرَجَ ضُحَاهَا(29) وَالْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ ذَٰلِكَ دَحَاهَا(30) أَخْرَجَ مِنْهَا مَاءَهَا وَمَرْعَاهَا(31) وَالْجِبَالَ أَرْسَاهَا(32) مَتَاعًا لَكُمْ وَلِأَنْعَامِكُمْ(33)

27. “Is the creation of you harder or the heaven He built?”

28. “He raised its vault and regulated it,”

29. “And He made dark its night and brought forth its daylight,”

30. “And the earth, after that He spread it out;”

31. “He brought forth from it its water and its pasture,”

32. “And the mountains, He set them firm,”

33. “For use and convenience to you and your cattle.”

A Reason For the Resurrection: Are You More Difficult to Create or the Heaven He Built?

With the story of Moses and Pharaoh as a lesson for all transgressors and rejecters, our attention is turned to the Resurrection. Again, and the statements are about some attributes of Allah’s infinite Power, as a proof to the possible existence of Resurrection. These words convey the explanation of some of the unlimited blessings of Allah endowed to man to evoke a sense of gratitude, in the soul, which is the origin of knowing Allah.

At first, it addresses the rejecters of the Resurrection and, in a scorning tone, questions:

“Is the creation of you harder or the heaven He built?”

This statement is, in fact, a reply to their words in the former verses, thus:

“They say (now): What! shall we indeed be returned to (our) former state?”

Now, this verse says that those who have any degree of understanding know that the creation of this lofty sky, with so many celestial gigantic bodies and endless galaxies, is not comparable with the creation of man. He who has this authority, how could He be unable to return you to life again?

“He raised its vault and regulated it”,

The term /samk/ originally means ‘height, or altitude’. It has also been used with the meaning of ‘ceiling’.

In Tafsir Kabir, a commentary by Fakhr‑ud‑din Muhammad Razi, it is said that when we measure from the top to the bottom of something it is called depth (‘umq), and when we measure it from bottom to top it is called height (samk).2

The term /sawwaha/ is based on the term /taswiyah/ which means ‘to make level or equal, to proportion something’. It refers, here, to the accurate regularity that dominates all the celestial bodies; and, if /samk/ means ‘ceiling’ refers to the thick atmosphere which, like a hard and safe shield, has surrounded the earth and protects it from the rush of meteorites and fatal cosmic rays.

Some have considered the above sense to mean the globular form of the atmosphere that covers all around of the earth. They believe that using the term, with the sense of ‘equal’, refers to the equal distance between the parts of the ceiling and its center, that is the Earth; and this cannot exist, but only by being globular.

It is also probable that the verse points to both the height of the sky and the extreme long distance of the celestial bodies from us, and the safe vault around the Earth.

In any case, this verse is similar to what Surah Momin, No. 40, verse 57 says:

“Assuredly the creation of the heavens and the earth is a greater (matter) than the creation of men; yet most men understand not”.

“And He made dark its night and brought forth its daylight.”

Each of these two has an extraordinary important role in the life of any living creature whether animal or plant. Man cannot live without sunlight, because all of his sustenance, his senses and movement depend on it, as well as his life is not possible without the darkness, which is the cause of his tranquility.

The term /aghţaŝa/ is based on /ghaţŝ/ with the sense of ‘dark’ but, Raqib cites in his book, Mufradat, that its origin is /aghţaŝ/, which means ‘a person who has weak or dim eyes’.

The terms /wa duĥa/ means ‘when the full brightness of the sun spreads in the heaven and over the earth.’

“And the earth, after that He spread it out”.

The term /duĥa/ is derived from /daĥw/ which means ‘to spread, to expand’. Some have also rendered it to mean ‘to move something from its original place’. And since these two meanings are interdependent, they return to one root.

The objective meaning of /daĥw‑ul‑ard/ is that, at first, the surface of the Earth was totally covered with water from the prime rainfalls, the water of which was gradually sucked down through the holes and ditches in the ground, and then, parts of the land appeared. It expanded little by little, until it formed its present state. (And this happened after the creation of heavens and the Earth.)

“He brought forth from it its water and its pasture”.

This idea shows that there was water stored in the layers of the earth. Then, it appeared flowing over the ground in the form of springs and streams and forming the seas and lakes.

The term /mar ‘a/ is a place‑noun and means ‘pasture’. It is originally derived from /ra’y/ in the sense of ‘animal protection’ from the point of view of foodstuff or, feeding cattle, or in other respects; then the term /mura’at /has been used in the sense of protection and arranging the affairs.

The known proverb:

“Each of you all is a shepherd and responsible,”

is, also, a reference to the necessity of people needing to be protected by each other.

Even though different factors, such as continuous storms, gravitational pull; caused by the sun or the moon having an effect on the surface of the land, and earthquakes; produced from the pressure of the inner molten lava of the earth, could disturb the peace and calmness of the ground, it became still and peaceful due to the existence of high mountain ranges throughout the earth.

“And the mountains, He set them firm”

“For use and convenience to you and your cattle”.

Yes, He raised the vault of the sky, and set the light and darkness regular. He expanded the earth, and put forth water and plants from it. He made the mountains over the face of the earth to protect it; preparing everything for the life of man, so that all of them obey and are at His service.

The reason is that man enjoys the bounties of life and should be grateful to Allah, Who created them all, and obey His laws.

These affairs are, on the one hand, the kinds of power He has over the Resurrection and, on the other hand, they refer to some reasons and signs along the path of the existence of unity and knowing Allah.

Note:

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 19, Chapter 79

