Commentary of Surah An-Nazi’at (34-46)

SHAFAQNA | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah An-Nazi’at (70 : 34-46)

Surah Nazi’at, Verses 34-41

فَإِذَا جَاءَتِ الطَّامَّةُ الْكُبْرَىٰ)34) يَوْمَ يَتَذَكَّرُ الْإِنْسَانُ مَا سَعَىٰ(35) وَبُرِّزَتِ الْجَحِيمُ لِمَنْ يَرَىٰ(36) فَأَمَّا مَنْ طَغَىٰ(37) وَآثَرَ الْحَيَاةَ الدُّنْيَا(38) فَإِنَّ الْجَحِيمَ هِيَ الْمَأْوَىٰ(39) وَأَمَّا مَنْ خَافَ مَقَامَ رَبِّهِ وَنَهَى النَّفْسَ عَنِ الْهَوَىٰ(40) فَإِنَّ الْجَنَّةَ هِيَ الْمَأْوَىٰ(41)

34. “But when the great calamity comes,”

35. “That Day man shall remember what he strove for,”

36. “And Hell‑fire shall be manifest for him who sees,”

37. “Then as for him who transgressed,”

38. “And had preferred the life of this world,”

39. “Then surely Hell‑fire will he the Abode.”

40. “And as for him who feared his Lord’s presence and restrained the soul from the low desires,”

41. “Then surely the Garden will be the Abode.”

Those Who Restrain Their Soul From Low Desires

To continue stating the details of the Resurrection, mentioned in the former verses, the following verses refer to the subject, again, and explain the destiny of those who fear Allah and of those who disobey and follow their low desires.

“But when the great calamity comes”

The term /ţammah/ is derived from /ţamm/ which originally means ‘to fill’, and anything which is in a high state is called /ţammah/; hence, it is used for the great and difficult events and also for the grievous, disastrous happenings to come. Here, it refers to the Hereafter, which is full of horrible incidents.

It is characterized by the word

‘great’

as an emphasis on the importance of this unique event.

“That Day man shall remember what he strove for”.

But what is the use of this remembrance? How could it be helpful to him? If he asks to return to this world to recompense the past, his request will be denied and the reply will be: ‘Nay!’.

If he repents for the pardoning of his evil deeds, it will be useless, since it will be too late for it.

Then, he can do nothing, but regret and as the Qur’an says:

“The Day that the wrongdoer will bite at his hands…”.1

It should be noted that the term /yatathakkaru/ is a verb in the future tense, which usually expresses the constancy of an action, i.e. on that Day man will constantly remember all his deeds because on that Day the hearts and the souls of men will be unveiled and all the hidden facts will be made manifest.

“And Hell‑fire shall he manifest for him who sees”.

Hell exists at the present time. Furthermore, according to Surah Ankabut, No. 29, verse 54:

“But, of a surety, Hell will encompass the rejecters of Faith!”,

however, the curtains of this world hinder it to be seen; hence, on the Day of Judgment, that is, the Day of the manifestation of everything, Hell becomes apparent and the most clearly visible.

The words

/liman yara/ ‘for him who sees’

denote that Hell, on that Day, will be so visible that everyone who has the ability to see, and with no exception, will see it. It will be covert neither to the righteous nor to the evildoers, whose abode is‑Hell.

It is, also, probable that the words refer to those who have eyes to see with on that Day, because according to Surah Ta‑Ha, No. 20, verse 124, some will be blind then:

“…and We shall raise him up blind on the Day of Judgment”.

But the first meaning which is accepted by many commentators seems more fitting, because Hell, for the evildoers, is a punishment and a doubled penalty. That some of them will be blind, perhaps, occurs at some definite sites in the Hereafter, not everywhere.

Then, attention is paid to the status of sinners and unbelievers in the Hereafter and, in a few short, but meaningful sentences, both the destiny of theirs and its causes are expressed:

“Then as for him who transgressed”,

“And had preferred the life of this world,”

“Then surely Hell‑fire will be the Abode”.

In the first sentence, their corrupted belief is referred to since transgression originates from self‑complacence and self‑conceit, which, itself, is caused by the absence of knowledge of Allah.

One who knows Allah, the Almighty, finds himself insignificant and never rejects his servitude.

The second sentence points to their corrupted deeds, because transgression causes man to consider the glitter of the lusts of this scintillating world his highest values and prefers it to everything else.

These two, in fact, are the ’cause and effect’ of each other. Transgression caused by corrupted belief is the source of corrupted deeds and also preferring this fleeting life to all, brings about the blazing fire of Hell.

Hazrat Ali (as) has said:

“He who transgresses, goes astray and acts not reasonably”.2

This is because of self‑complacence in which man acknowledges his low desires and conceives them as being valuable.

Then, through two short and extremely meaningful sentences, it characterizes the Blessed, thus:

“And as for him who feared his Lord’s presence and restrained the soul from the low desires…

“Then surely the Garden will be the Abode”.

Yes, the first condition of being ‘blessed’ is ‘fear’ caused by ‘knowledge’ knowing the presence of the Lord and being afraid of disobeying His command. The second condition, which is, indeed, the fruit of knowledge and fear of Allah, is restraining the soul from rebellion, since, all the sins, corruption’s and disasters, come from low desires which is the worst god worshipped in the world.

The means of Satan to influence in man’s entity, is still ‘low desire’.

It is this inner evil that opens the gate for the outer Evil to come in, or else this case would never be possible, as Surah Al‑Hijr, No. 15, verse 42 says:

“For over My servants no authority shalt thou have, except such as put themselves in the wrong and follow thee”.

Explanations

What is the meaning of “the Presence of the Lord”?

It is worthy to note that in Verse 40, of the current Surah, it says:

“…as for him who feared his Lord’s presence…”

but it does not say: ‘as for him who feared his Lord’. Then, what is ‘the

Lord’s presence’?

The following are some different commentaries to be considered:

1. It means ‘the halting‑places in the Hereafter’ wherein man stands in front of the Lord for Judgment.

Therefore, ‘the

Lord’s presence’

is in the sense of ‘his presence with his Lord’, i.e. the standing of man before his Lord.

2. It points to ‘Allah’s knowledge and His protection’ for all human beings; as Surah Ra’d, No. 13, verse 33 says:

“Is then He Who standeth over every soul (and knoweth) all that it doth, (like any others)?”

The next evidence to this commentary is the tradition that has been narrated from Imam Sadiq who said:

“He who knows that Allah sees him, hears what he says, knows what he does regarding good or evil, and this consciousness keeps him away from doing wrong, it is he who’…feared his Lord’s presence and restrained the soul from the low desires’”.

3. It means ‘His Justice’ since His Holy Essence is not frightening. The fear is for His Justice. In fact, this fear is obtained from the comparison between our actions and His Justice. Criminals tremble when they see the just judge, and fear when they hear the words ‘court and Judgment’, while an innocent person feels no fear of any of them.

These three commentaries do not contrast with each other and all of them may be gathered in the meaning of the verse.

The Relation Between the Rebels and Worldliness

In fact, the above verses clearly and in a beautiful style illustrate the principles of both man’s happiness and adversity. The adversity of man is considered in his worldliness, and his happiness is found in his fear of Allah and the absence of low desires; the whole of which is the extract and essence in the teachings of all Prophets and Saints.

A tradition from Hazrat Ali (as) says:

“O’ people what I fear most about you are two things: acting according to desires and extending of hope. As regards acting according to desires, this prevents from truth; and as regards extending of hopes, it makes one forget the next world.”3

Low desires put a curtain over man’s mind, decorates his evil deeds to seem good in his sight, robs him of the sense of recognition; which is the greatest gift of Allah, is the privilege of man over animal, and makes him preoccupied with himself.

This is the very thing that Jacob, the conscientious prophet, told his guilty children:

“…Nay, but your minds have made up a tale (that may pass) with you…”4.

There are many things to say in this regard, but we will conclude this subject with two traditions from Ahlul Bayt (as) containing many facts.

Imam Baqir has said:

“Paradise is covered in pain and patience. Then he who shows patience in suffering and toils in this life, will enjoy Heaven. Hell is covered in (unlawful) pleasures and lusts. Then, he who leaves his soul in them, will enter into the fire.5

Imam Sadiq has said:

“Don’t let the soul free in its low desires. Surely low desires cause the death of the soul, and if you leave the soul free in its low desires, it causes pain for it, and keeping it apart from its low desires is a remedy for it”11.

Not only is the fire of the Next World the fruit of lusts and low desires, but, it is also the blazing fires of this world, such as: insecurities, chaos’s, wars, murders, conflicts, hatreds and vengeance’s which totally originate from them.

There are only Two Groups

In the above verses people are categorized in only two groups: the worldly rebels and the pious who fear Allah. The permanent abode of the first group is Hell, and the eternal site of the second group is Heaven.

Of course, there is, here, a third group who are not mentioned in these verses. They are those guilty believers, of minor sins, through human frailty, who had repented and been forgiven and if they deserve it will join the blessed, and if not, will enter Hell, but, they will not be there for ever.

Surah Nazi’at, Verses 42-46

يَسْأَلُونَكَ عَنِ السَّاعَةِ أَيَّانَ مُرْسَاهَا(42) فِيمَ أَنْتَ مِنْ ذِكْرَاهَا(43) إِلَىٰ رَبِّكَ مُنْتَهَاهَا(44) إِنَّمَا أَنْتَ مُنْذِرُ مَنْ يَخْشَاهَا(45) كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَهَا لَمْ يَلْبَثُوا إِلَّا عَشِيَّةً أَوْ ضُحَاهَا(46)

42. “They ask you about the Hour, When will it come to pass?”

43. “Wherein art thou (concerned) with the declaration thereof?”

44. “With thy Lord is the limit fixed therefor”

45. “You are but a Warner to him who fears it.”

46. “It shall seem to them on the day when they behold it, as though they tarried not (in their graves) but an evening or a forenoon.

Only Allah knows the Final Hour, the Resurrection.

In the aforementioned verses the Hereafter and the destiny of the righteous and the wrongdoers, on that Day, is described and, now, in the following verses the focus is on the common question of the rejecters of the Resurrection.

It says:

“They ask you about the Hour, When will it come to pass?”

Answering this question, to make them understand that no one knows when the final Great Event will take place, the Holy Qur’an addresses the Prophet (S) and says:

“Wherein art thou (concerned) with the declaration thereof?”

When the date of the occurrence of the Hereafter is hidden even from the Prophet, then the status of others is obvious. This is of the knowledge, which is hidden and exclusively belongs to Allah. It is out of reach for all.

It is mentioned, repeatedly, that one of the things that are veiled for everyone is the exact time of the Hereafter whose training effect is not possible save being secret; since, if the exact time appointed for it were revealed and it were far away, everyone would sink deeply in negligence; and if it were near, avoiding sin would be done confusingly and far from free‑will and intention, both of which are worthless from the point of training.

There have been other probabilities cited, also, and among them is that: ‘you were not appointed in order to tell the time of the occurrence of the Hereafter but, you are appointed to inform others of its existence and that it will certainly happen.

Moreover, ‘your appointment shows that the Day of Judgment is coming nearer’.

So, the Holy Prophet (S) is reported to have said, showing his two forefingers:

“My appointment and the Hour are like these.”6

But the first commentary is the most appropriate.

“With thy Lord is the limit fixed therefor”.

It is only He Who knows the Hour. No man knows the mystery and no effort and endeavor is useful for finding the answer.

This is the same idea that Surah Luqman, No. 31, verse 34 says:

“Verily the knowledge of the Hour is with Allah (alone)…”

And, again, from Surah Araf, No. 7, verse 187:

“…Say: ‘the knowledge thereof is with my Lord (alone)…”

Some have said that the objective point of the above sentence is that the actual occurrence of the Hereafter is under His control, and the sentence is a statement for the cause of what is said in the previous verse. To combine these two commentaries is possible, too.

“You are but a Warner to him who fears.”

‘Your duty is only to warn them and you are not responsible to tell them the final Hour.’

It is worthy to note that the warning referred to, here, is only to those who fear that Day and this is similar to what Surah Baqarah, No. 2, verse 2 says:

“This is the Book; in it is guidance without doubt, to those who fear Allah”.

These kind of statements refer to the fact that when there is an absence in the soul for seeking the right and the truth and a lack of the sense of responsibility in front of Allah exists, then, man neither goes in search of the heavenly books for information about the Resurrection nor does he listen to the warnings of the Prophets and Saints.

Finally, to express that there is not a great deal of time until the Day of Judgment, it says:

“It shall seem to them on the day when they behold it, as though they tarried not (in their graves) but an evening or a forenoon”.

The length of the life, in this world, is so short and the period of the intermediate state (Barzakh) passes so quickly, that when they rise, again, for the Day of Judgment the whole period seems to them as if it were only a few hours.

This idea, that the life in this world is short and fleeting, is both practical and true and, in comparison with the Hereafter and the life of the whole Universe, it is like a moment.

The term /’aŝiyyah/ means ‘evening’, and /duha/ is used for ‘a period when the sun has come up and its beam of light has spread’.

Some verses of the Qur’an indicate that on the Day of Judgment the sinners will talk about the length of their stay in partition (purgatory) or their life in this world, in this manner:

“In whispers will they consult each other: ‘Ye tarried not longer than ten (days)”7.

But those of them who think more soundly say:

“…their leader most eminent in conduct will say: ‘Tarried not longer than a day!”8.

In another sura, it narrates the sinners idea:

“On the Day that the Hour (of reckoning) will be established, the transgressors will swear that they tarried not but an hour…”9.

The difference between these various statements is that the sinners want to compare the shortness of this time with an approximate length of their stay, therefore, each of them states his own feelings, and they all have one thing in common which is that the shortness of life in this world is compared to the life in the Hereafter. This, of course, is a matter that shakes man, and awakens him from the sleep of negligence.

Supplication

O Lord! Gift us the calmness and tranquility on that Great Day’ in partition (purgatory) and in this world.

O Lord! No one can erase the troubles of that Great Day, but by your Grace. Then, we seek your holy Grace.

O Lord! Lead us so that you put us among those who fear your presence and restrain their soul from low desires and will reside in eternal Heaven.

Note:

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 19, Chapter 79

www.shafaqna.com