50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access essential health service

SHAFAQNA-Approximately 50,000 women are pregnant in Gaza and 150 of them give birth each day. Medical care and clean water are dire needs, says the UN population agency.

Women in Gaza are giving birth in dramatic crisis conditions. NPR recently spoke to Dr. Mohammad Qandeel (ph) at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. Last week, after two pregnant women were hit in an airstrike, he delivered their babies by emergency C-section with no power, using only the light of mobile phones. He says the hospital conditions are dire.

Source: npr

