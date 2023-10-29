English
International Shia News Agency
Pope Francis calls for cease-fire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza amid escalating violence and a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

The pope, addressing a crowd of the faithful in St. Peter’s Square in Rome during his Sunday Angelus, urged the world to join in prayer for the resolution of the serious situation in Gaza.

He also appealed for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

“Let there be a cease-fire. War is always a defeat – always, always,” he said.

“May no one abandon the possibility that the weapons might be silenced,” he added.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly, according to the Health Ministry.

Source: aa

