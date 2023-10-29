English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israeli settlers forcibly expel Palestinians from West Bank village 

0

SHAFAQNA-Five days after the start of the war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, residents say dozens of Israelis turned up at the village and gave them an hour to leave their land, among them settlers, soldiers and police.

Within an hour, the Bedouin village of Wadi al-Seeq in the occupied West Bank had been completely emptied, its 200 residents fleeing on foot with their sheep and goats.Residents said some were local settlers dressed in army uniforms who have regularly harassed the village, while others wore civilian clothing, with army and police vehicles also at the scene.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident, despite several AFP requests.

Source: newarab

Related posts

Pope Francis calls for cease-fire in Gaza

asadian

50,000 pregnant women in Gaza are unable to access essential health services

asadian

WHO: Hundreds of Palestinians going under knife without anaesthesia in Gaza

asadian

UNSC to hold meeting on Israel-Palestinian conflict on October 30

asadian

Open letter from 500 Iranian academics to intellectuals of world about ongoing tragedies in Gaza

asadian

Doctors without Borders: Actions of global leaders are too weak to stop massacres in Gaza

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.