Gaza’s residents receive threats by Israel on phones to leave homes

SHAFAQNA- Palestinians in Gaza City report receiving threats by the Israeli army over the phone telling them to evacuate as bombing continues.

Hamas says Israeli tanks and bulldozer leave outskirts of Gaza City after heavy clashes were reported. Fears of a possible strike on Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital grow after Israel ordered its “immediate” evacuation and as bombardment continues.

Deadly Israeli raids continue in occupied West Bank where more than 119 Palestinians have been killed in three weeks. UN says at least 33 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday (29 Oct. 2023) bringing the total number of trucks crossing into Gaza to 117.

More children have been killed in Gaza in the last three weeks than the total killed in conflicts around the world in every year since 2019, Save the Children said.

Impeding relief supplies to Gaza’s population may constitute a crime under the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction, the court’s top prosecutor said during a visit to the Rafah border crossing.

At least 8,306 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people killed in Israel.

Source: Aljazeera