Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:41)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Prophet Yahya’s (AS) Birth

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

قَالَ رَبِّ اجْعَل لِّي آيَةً ۖ قَالَ آيَتُكَ أَلَّا تُكَلِّمَ النَّاسَ ثَلَاثَةَ أَيَّامٍ إِلَّا رَمْزًا ۗ وَاذْكُر رَّبَّكَ كَثِيرًا وَسَبِّحْ بِالْعَشِيِّ وَالْإِبْكَارِ ‎﴿٤١﴾‏

3:41 He said, “My Lord, make for me a sign.” God’s reply: “Your sign is that you will not (be able to) speak to the people for three days except by gesture. And remember your Lord much and exalt (God with praise) in the evening and the morning.”

Commentary: After the angels announced the birth of Yahya (AS) to Zakaria (AS), he asked Allah (SWT) for a sign to reassure him (رَبِّ اجْعَل لِّي آيَةً). Although Zakaria believed in Allah’s (SWT) words and promises, he was still perplexed about how he could have a child with his barren wife at such an old age [1]. This request was similar to Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) request to witness the resurrection scene to gain unwavering faith in the resurrection [2].

In response, Allah (SWT) told him: “Your sign is that you will not (be able to) speak to the people for three days except by gesture” (قَالَ آيَتُكَ أَلَّا تُكَلِّمَ النَّاسَ ثَلَاثَةَ أَيَّامٍ إِلَّا رَمْزًا). “And (in this period) remember your Lord much” (وَاذْكُر رَّبَّكَ كَثِيرًا) “and exalt (God with praise) in the evening and the morning” (وَسَبِّحْ بِالْعَشِيِّ وَالْإِبْكَارِ).

According to the Verse, Zakaria’s (AS) ability to speak to others was temporarily impaired for three days. However, he could still express his gratitude to God and praise Him for the great blessing of his child’s birth. Allah (SWT) intended to demonstrate to Zakaria that God can enable a disabled tongue to speak only words of praise and remembrance for God. The same Almighty can also bless a barren womb with a child who embodies God’s remembrance. And this is precisely the sign that Zakaria (AS) was seeking [3].

Some commentators argue that Zakaria (AS) chose to remain silent, but this contradicts the spirit of the verse. Silence by choice cannot be a sign from Allah (SWT).

Different Levels of Faith: There are situations when we believe in an event based on evidence or logical reasoning. For instance, we may identify a fire through the smell of burning or by observing smoke from a distance. Similarly, we may believe in the concept of the Day of Judgment through reasoning. This fundamental level of faith is built on evidence and logical deduction, and it is referred to as “Eilm-al-Yaqin” (عِلْمَ الْيَقِينِ) in the Quran [4].

Eye witnessing an event leads to a stronger belief. For instance, we can believe in the existence of fire by observing it closely or in the resurrection by witnessing Allah (SWT) bring the dead back to life. This level of faith is known as “Eayn-al-Yaqin” in the Quran (عَيْنَ الْيَقِينِ) [5], which means to attain “certainty with sight.”

Experiencing something first hand is the most convincing way to believe in its existence. For example, standing near a fire and feeling the intense heat on our skin leaves us with no doubt of its presence. This unshakable level of certainty is known as “Haqq-al-Yaqin” (حَقُّ الْيَقِينِ)[6], which means “undeniable certainty”. Verse 59:95 (Al-Waqia) states that we will experience undeniable truth (حَقُّ الْيَقِينِ) of the promises of Allah (SWT) on the Day of Judgment.

[1] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol.2, P. 538

[2] 2:260, Al-Baqara (قَالَ أَوَلَمْ تُؤْمِن ۖ قَالَ بَلَىٰ وَلَٰكِن لِّيَطْمَئِنَّ قَلْبِي)

[3] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol.2, P. 539

[4] 102:5, At-Takathur (كَلَّا لَوْ تَعْلَمُونَ عِلْمَ الْيَقِينِ)

[5] 102:7, At-Takathur (ثُمَّ لَتَرَوُنَّهَا عَيْنَ الْيَقِينِ)

[6] 56:96, Al-Waqia (إِنَّ هَٰذَا لَهُوَ حَقُّ الْيَقِينِ)