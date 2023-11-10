Why are young Pakistanis leaving the country?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by AK Haq- I had not spoken for a long time. Two months later he got a call. Found out preparing to go out. I was surprised and asked that Mian! Why go out? Completed Ph.D. this year. Teaching in Pakistan’s leading private education brand. Salary is also reasonable. What will you do when you go out? Children are getting young. Now is the time of responsibility and you are preparing to run out. Just want to go for the money. Even here, you earn more or less money than you need.

Interrupted by my endless questions, he said, “That’s it, man!” I am fed up with this country. I am fed up with this system of society and politics. There are three children. I live with my parents. I earn lakhs of rupees per month. Despite this, the basic needs of the house are not being met. Look at inflation! where is going The rapid depreciation of the rupee has thrown everything into disarray.

What happens to lakhs of rupees? Children’s milk, food, books, fees and clothes are not being met. Fees are low and tuition is zero in government schools. There is a fee of twenty thousand three children in private schools. 50,000 per month is spent on books and other educational expenses for children. Bought a bike after selling the car. Now the petrol of the bike is not enough. I come to college by local transport.

I asked that Allah has given everything. This component is a fault of the circumstances for which we are not at fault. Don’t take such a big decision with your heart like this. Be an educated and hardworking person. Stay here and serve the country. He said that the country has gone to hell. You tell me that I worked hard for twenty-five years and completed my education and then, despite getting prominent positions in all kinds of examinations, I was exposed to the system of politics. This pain is in its place. If I had spent the same time on a cart and cart, this turn would not have happened today.

Seeing his despair and helplessness, I was filled with joy and I said, “Good brother!” you go out However, tell me what will you do when you go there? At this age, he does not have the strength of youth, nor the courage and courage to endure hunger and loneliness. Here there is a chain with which employment is associated. Own country and dear friends and family. You alone in a foreign country. There is also inflation there. How will you survive?

He gave me a long list of plans and said plan A and B and C this is it. If nothing happens, then Buddha will return to Loot’s house. I said good brother. This is what I will live and die for. Go where the country is going with passion. Out of twenty five crores, ten crores also remained here. Yet I will find you settled in them. I am not going anywhere. This will make porridge. Will share the hunger.

The hungry will reap. God will do it.This is the story of a friend. Ten friends have left the country in the last six months. If this estimate is applied to the total population of the country, the number is in millions. No lice crawled anywhere. The patriarch of the state is not worried that the young generation is leaving the country. Their impression on this action is that it is good. Should go. If dollars are sent, the country will benefit. What is the benefit of my protector and guardian and guide! This is a complete abuse. The valuable asset of the country is being sold for a pittance and you are treating it as a means of increasing dollars.The pain and agony these young people have taken this decision. You have clearly seen the demonstration of this with the sinking ship in Greece.

If the intelligent and valuable minds of Pakistan continue to leave the country and go to abroad, then this country will be left in the hands of the enemy of the grain, which seems to steal everything and is always hungry for food. The country is not at risk of default. All these are tactics of politics. Prices of things go up before elections. Narratives of lawlessness and insecurity are born overnight. The elements who fled after returning to the country are invited to the country as guests of the state. With their arrival, the prices of all things fall instantly. Everything becomes worse than before and life becomes miserable. What a spectacle. After partition, we are the third generation to be affected by this spectacle. This spectacle must stop now.

Our parents were fooled by the slogan of bread, cloth and house. The arrival of the lion turned us donkeys into jackals. The desire to impose Islam created aversion to Islam. Tell one story in Pakistan which was for the prosperity and development of this country. Whoever came to this battlefield; He has looted the resources of this country step by step. His end has been the form of being martyred or exiled or dying of physical death and disappearing from the screen. For the development and prosperity of the country, it is imperative to train the youth in the right way and take advantage of them by utilizing their hidden talents. It’s a good show that goes away. We don’t care about anyone.

Since partition, millions of young people have left the country. In seventy-five years, even two percent of those who left did not return. Obviously, they have not worked hard to rot in hell. In the country where the price is high, these carrots are lined up to be sold like radishes.If there is any doubt about the number of people leaving the country, just visit the passport and visa office. Look! Disgust and hatred towards Pakistan is visible on the faces of these petitioners. This raw material has been prepared by this country, but it will be used by someone else.

There is still time to pave the way for those who go. Give them opportunities. Take long-term measures to take full advantage of their potential.Don’t leave rare minds open to be sold for nothing just for dollars. A state is like a mother who does not hesitate to sacrifice her life to protect and care for her children. What kind of state is it that it doesn’t matter if someone leaves and never comes back. If the state doesn’t care about this, then this difference will come out one day as a punishment, as a sin and as a practical form of action and will destroy everything. The world will write stories of your ruin and present it as an example to its younger generation.

