Oxford University: Publishing the first digital atlas of fetal brain development

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A team of more than 200 researchers from around the world, including several medical and scientific institutions, led by the University of Oxford, published in the journal Nature the first digital atlas showing the dynamics of normative maturation of each hemisphere of the fetal brain between gestation period of 14 to 31 weeks -critical period of human development.

The atlas was created using more than 2,500 three-dimensional (3D US) brain scans collected continuously during pregnancy on 2,194 fetuses as part of the INTERGROWTH-21 project, a study Large population-based study of healthy pregnant women living in 8 different geographic areas. In many regions of the world (including 5 regions in the South), there are children with satisfactory growth and neurological development at 2 years of age.

The study is unique because it is the first time that an international set of 3D ultrasound data collected using standardized methods and equipment has been analyzed using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and image processing tools to create a map that shows how the fetal brain matures as the pregnancy progresses.

Source: Oxford University News

