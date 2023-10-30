More children killed in Gaza in 3 Weeks than killed yearly since 2019

SHAFAQNA- Save the Children reported that more children have been killed in Gaza since the attacks on October 7 than those killed in conflicts around the world every year since 2019.

1,000 children remain missing in Gaza and may be under the rubble. It is worth noting that children constitute over 40% of the more than 8,000 people confirmed dead in Gaza.

Referencing Palestinian Health authorities, the report stated that at least 3,324 children have been murdered so far and 36 were killed in the West Bank.

In comparison, reports from the UN Secretary-General on children and armed conflict show that a total of 2,985 children were killed in 24 countries in 2022, 2,515 in 2021, and 2,674 in 2020 across 22 countries.

Jason Lee, Save the Children’s country director for the occupied Palestinian territory, explained, “One child’s death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions,” adding, “A ceasefire is the only way to ensure their safety. The international community must put people before politics – every day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured. Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals.”

Source: almayadeen