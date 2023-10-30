English
Global Ozone Summit: Scientists announced uncontrolled emissions from China

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Despite reports to the contrary, researchers confirm the emission of a powerful greenhouse gas from eastern China.

According to Nature, Hydrofluorocarbon gas, HFC-23, is about 14,700 times more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the planet and has long been the subject of national and international climate change mitigation efforts. These efforts gained momentum nearly a decade ago when China and India the world’s largest chemical producers agreed to reduce emissions. However, new research confirms that emissions continued to increase in the following years, and analysis of data from atmospheric monitoring stations shows that factories in eastern China are responsible for nearly half of total this amount of emissions.

 

Unwanted emissions are one of several sources of air pollution being discussed at the final meeting of the Montreal Protocol in Nairobi, Kenya, this week. The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, is widely considered to be the most effective international environmental agreement in history, halting the depletion of the ozone layer while slowing global warming. But scientists have often played a role, scanning the atmosphere for chemicals such as ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which governments have decided to phase out.

Source: Nature

