SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Despite

reports

to

the

contrary,

researchers

confirm

the

emission

of

a

powerful

greenhouse

gas

from

eastern

China.

According to Nature, Hydrofluorocarbon gas, HFC-23, is about 14,700 times more potent than carbon dioxide in warming the planet and has long been the subject of national and international climate change mitigation efforts. These efforts gained momentum nearly a decade ago when China and India – the world’s largest chemical producers – agreed to reduce emissions. However, new research confirms that emissions continued to increase in the following years, and analysis of data from atmospheric monitoring stations shows that factories in eastern China are responsible for nearly half of total this amount of emissions.

