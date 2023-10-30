ICC prosecutor: Blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza could be ‘a crime’

SHAFAQNA-The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor on Sunday warned about the criminal responsibility for blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, stressing the dire humanitarian situation as the Israel-Palestine war rages.

Following his visit to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Karim Khan said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the suffering of children and women and men old and young is “profound and it is ongoing.”

“Most fundamentally, at this moment, underline the fact that there should not be any impediment to humanitarian relief supplies going to children, to women and men, civilians. They are innocent. They have rights under international humanitarian law,” Khan stressed.

“These rights are part of the Geneva Conventions, and they give rise to even criminal responsibility when these rights are curtailed under the Rome Statute.”

Source: aa