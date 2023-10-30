English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

India to host online G20 summit on November 22

0

SHAFAQNA-An online summit of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held on November 22, at the headquarters of India’s G20 presidency.

“The online summit of the G20 leaders will be held on November 22, 2023,” the organizers said.

Online summit of the Group of 20 (G20) will be held  at the headquarters of India’s G20 presidency.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi had already sent out invitations to the online summit and expected as many leaders from G20 countries to attend as possible.

During the in-person G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 to 10, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an online meeting between the group’s leaders in November. He said it could review the proposals put forward by the leaders at the summit in September – to speed up their implementation.

This will be the second gathering of G20 leaders this year and will focus on implementing decisions made at the New Delhi summit.

Source: tass

Related posts

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

asadian

Turkish-Egyptian Presidents hold talks on side-lines of G20 Summit

asadian

USA backs corridor linking India-Europe through Middle East (West Asia)

asadian

India: G20 Summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence

asadian

G20 Summit: Modi uses ‘Bharat’ not India for nameplate

asadian

G20 Summit avoids condemning Russia & call for peace in Ukraine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.