International Shia News Agency
UN spokesperson: journalists in Gaza had to be protected

SHAFAQNA-In response to threats from Israeli forces received by Al Jazeera’s Youmna ElSayed, who remains in Gaza City, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson has said that journalists in Gaza had to be protected.

“I think first it’s a badge of honour, that in the midst of conflict, your colleagues – of not just Al Jazeera but others that remain there – remain to tell the story,” Stephane Dujarric said, in response to a question from Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo at the UN in New York.

“It’s a mark of immense courage and we need to make sure that they remain safe and they remain protected.”

Source:  aljazeera

