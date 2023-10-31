Civilians pay heavy price as air strikes in Gaza continues

SHAFAQNA- The Palestine Red Crescent Society says Israeli attacks near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City are causing “fear and panic” among displaced civilians and health workers. Bombardments reported across the besieged territory as Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire.

The Indonesia Hospital in Gaza reported a third strike near the facility early on Tuesday (31 Oct. 2023), hours after the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital said an Israeli attack caused damage and injuries. Israeli air raids have been reported in the vicinity of Gaza’s European Hospital.

UN’s officials appeal to the Security Council for a ceasefire as Head of UNICEF warns that more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day. At least 8,306 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

Source: aljazeera