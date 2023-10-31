WHO: One billion leaving their homes by choice or force

SHAFAQNA- One billion people around the world are currently leaving their homes by choice or force, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The agenda on health, migration and displacement aims to guide research efforts to understand and address the health needs of migrants, refugees and all forcibly displaced populations and shape responsive policies and practices worldwide, the WHO said in a statement.

“There are one billion people currently leaving their homes by choice or force due to various factors such as wars, conflicts, income inequalities, economic shifts, urbanization and climate change,” it said, underlining the need to develop evidence-based policies that ensure “no one is left behind.”

“However, there is a lack of comprehensive knowledge about what works to better support the health of people on the move,” it said.

Source: aa