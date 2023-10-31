English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

WHO: One billion leaving their homes by choice or force

0

SHAFAQNA- One billion people around the world are currently leaving their homes by choice or force, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The agenda on health, migration and displacement aims to guide research efforts to understand and address the health needs of migrants, refugees and all forcibly displaced populations and shape responsive policies and practices worldwide, the WHO said in a statement.

“There are one billion people currently leaving their homes by choice or force due to various factors such as wars, conflicts, income inequalities, economic shifts, urbanization and climate change,” it said, underlining the need to develop evidence-based policies that ensure “no one is left behind.”

“However, there is a lack of comprehensive knowledge about what works to better support the health of people on the move,” it said.

Source: aa

Related posts

Patriarch Kirill calls on Christian leaders to work for peace on Holy Land

asadian

Hundreds rally in front of UN’s Geneva in support of Palestine

asadian

Israel flattens homes in Jabalia camp in ‘huge massacre

asadian

Israel drafted ‘concept’ proposal for transfer of Gaza’s population to Egypt

asadian

Civilians pay heavy price as air strikes in Gaza continues

asadian

UN’s Spokesperson: Journalists in Gaza had to be protected

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.