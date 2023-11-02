UN report: Women more vulnerable in conflicts, not represented in peace processes

SHAFAQNA- More than 600 million women and girls live in conflict-affected countries in 2022, an increase of 50% since 2017. People around the world need humanitarian aid more than ever, but instead Instead, countries increased military spending, which exceeded $2.2 trillion by 2022.

According to Reliefweb, this is the image from the UN Secretary-General’s new report on women, peace and security, released annually in conjunction with the UN Security Council’s open debate in New York, entitled: “Women’s Participation in International Peace and Security : “from theory to practice”