UN report: Women more vulnerable in conflicts, not represented in peace processes

SHAFAQNA- More than 600 million women and girls live in conflict-affected countries in 2022, an increase of 50% since 2017. People around the world need humanitarian aid more than ever, but instead Instead, countries increased military spending, which exceeded $2.2 trillion by 2022.
According to Reliefweb, this is the image from the UN Secretary-General’s new report on women, peace and security, released annually in conjunction with the UN Security Council’s open debate in New York, entitled: “Women’s Participation in International Peace and Security : “from theory to practice”
“These negative trends affect both gender equality and global peace. However, this bleak picture is not inevitable. We can turn this around by investing in women’s organizations in crisis; Increasing the meaningful participation of women in mediation and peace processes; promoting parity in political and electoral processes; and using accountability tools to strengthen the protection of women in conflict-affected countries,” said Ms. Sarah Hendricks, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women.
The report highlights that the global humanitarian security situation is becoming darker and has a disparate impact on women and girls. For example, in Afghanistan, the Taliban have issued more than 50 decrees aimed at suppressing the rights of women and girls; and when fighting broke out in Sudan earlier this year, widespread sexual violence returned to Darfur, reminiscent of the conflict in the region two decades ago. In addition, the report paints a picture of a decline in some countries in women’s participation in decision-making in peace and security issues. Events of political violence targeting women increased by 50% in conflict-affected countries between 2020 and 2022.
