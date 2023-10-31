France: Muslim woman shot by Police in Paris metro

“Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons,” a police spokesperson told Reuters. The spokesperson could not say what in the “fully-veiled” woman’s behaviour at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to fire shots at her.

The fire service which provided immediate medical support said the bullet pierced through the woman’s abdomen. She has now been moved to a nearby hospital and her condition is reportedly critical

Prosecutors said police had launched two investigations. One would consider the woman’s actions, while another was to determine whether the police’s use of a firearm was justified.

The station was closed and traffic was slowed on the suburban rail line.

Sources: The Guardian, WION