Israel flattens homes in Jabalia camp in ‘huge massacre

SHAFAQNA-Strike on densely populated residential block causes massive crater in Jabalia refugee camp, kills and wounds many.

Gaza’s interior ministry says an Israeli air attack has hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing and wounding hundreds. Director of nearby Indonesian Hospital says at least 50 people killed.

Israeli troops push deeper into Gaza, with witnesses reporting heavy clashes after tanks reached a residential area in Gaza City

Jabalia bombardment an ‘earthquake’

Jabalia resident Ragheb Aqal described the bombardment as “an earthquake” that shook the entire refugee camp.

“I went and saw the destruction … homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers,” the 41-year-old told the AFP news agency.

“There’s no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

People are still “transporting the remains of children, women and elderly”, he added.

Former UN officials says We’re watching genocide live ‘

Aicha Elbasri, from the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, says the green-light from the international community for Israel’s “crimes” means the carnage will only continue.

“What we are seeing today is one of the darkest hours of our times. We’re watching genocide live – the crime of crimes,” the former United Nations official told Al Jazeera.

Asked why Israel continues to commit massacres of civilians in Gaza, Elbasri replied: “Israel doesn’t have to justify – Israel is above the law. Israel is above the moral compass. It’s been permitted to carry out the worst crimes against humanity without any sense of accountability to anyone.

Source: Aljazeera