International Shia News Agency
Taliban once again called for Afghan traders to invest in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Foreign Minister of the Taliban group, during a meeting with Afghans residing in Turkey, asked traders to invest in the country.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting head of the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry, stated during a meeting with Afghans residing in Istanbul that with the Taliban coming into power, security and a sense of brotherhood and unity have been established throughout Afghanistan.

Muttaqi further mentioned that people can travel and engage in trade day and night without fear across Afghanistan.”

It has been reported that in this meeting, scholars, ethnic leaders, representatives of migrants, and students also spoke and shared their concerns with the acting head of the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry.

Source: SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN

www.shafaqna.com

