Hundreds rally in front of UN’s Geneva in support of Palestine

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the UN’s Geneva office on Monday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians and to strongly denounce Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

They carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of Palestine.

The protesters also unfurled a banner reading “Stop the genocide in Gaza” and laid roses on the ground for Palestinian victims.

The demonstration, which took place under heavy rain, lasted for about two hours.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 8,306, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Monday, including 3,457 children and 2,136 women

