English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Hundreds rally in front of UN’s Geneva in support of Palestine

0

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the UN’s Geneva office on Monday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians and to strongly denounce Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

They carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of Palestine.

The protesters also unfurled a banner reading “Stop the genocide in Gaza” and laid roses on the ground for Palestinian victims.

The demonstration, which took place under heavy rain, lasted for about two hours.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 8,306, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Monday, including 3,457 children and 2,136 women

Source: aa

Related posts

Patriarch Kirill calls on Christian leaders to work for peace on Holy Land

asadian

Israel flattens homes in Jabalia camp in ‘huge massacre

asadian

Israel drafted ‘concept’ proposal for transfer of Gaza’s population to Egypt

asadian

WHO: One billion leaving their homes by choice or force

asadian

Civilians pay heavy price as air strikes in Gaza continues

asadian

UN’s Spokesperson: Journalists in Gaza had to be protected

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.