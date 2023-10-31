English
International Shia News Agency
Nature: How AI can help protect endangered species

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A growing number of researchers are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor biodiversity and increase efforts to help endangered species. Unlike conventional methods that can disrupt ecosystems or require significant time, labor, and resources, AI is capable of quickly and efficiently analyzing large amounts of real-world data.

“Without AI, we will not be able to achieve the United Nations goal of protecting endangered species,” says Carl Chalmers. He is based in the UK and researches machine learning at the non-profit organization Conservation AI in Liverpool, where he uses his AI technology for a variety of ecological projects.

According to Nature, species are disappearing hundreds to thousands of times faster than they did millions of years ago, with up to one million species at risk of extinction. In response, the United Nations set a goal in 2020 to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by the end of the decade.

AI is “imperfect” but can accelerate important discoveries, says Nicolas Miailhe, founder of the Paris-based Society for the Future, an international non-profit organization that aims to better control AI. “We urgently need human practitioners to design the models as well as collect, label, quality control and interpret the data,” he said.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com

