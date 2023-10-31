Nature: How AI can help protect endangered species

“Without AI, we will not be able to achieve the United Nations goal of protecting endangered species,” says Carl Chalmers. He is based in the UK and researches machine learning at the non-profit organization Conservation AI in Liverpool, where he uses his AI technology for a variety of ecological projects.



According to Nature, species are disappearing hundreds to thousands of times faster than they did millions of years ago, with up to one million species at risk of extinction. In response, the United Nations set a goal in 2020 to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by the end of the decade.