Study: Reducing the risk of premature death by walking 8000 steps a day

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An international study conducted by the University of Granada has identified for the first time the optimal number of steps at which most people get the most benefit, and also shows that the speed at which you walk provides additional benefits.



According to Science Daily, the idea that one should take 10,000 steps a day appeared in Japan in the 1960s, but it had no scientific basis. Researchers have now shown that if we focus on the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, the greatest benefits are seen at around 7,000 steps.





An international study led by the University of Granada (UGR) provided the first scientific evidence that it is necessary to take a few steps a day to significantly reduce the risk of premature death: 8000. Based on the length of the average human stride (76 centimeters for men and 67 centimeters for women), 8000 steps corresponds to a distance of about 6.4 kilometers per day.



Researchers also point out that the speed at which we walk has additional benefits and that walking fast is better than walking slowly. When it comes to the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, the most benefit is around 7,000 steps.



Research published this week in one of the world’s leading cardiovascular journals (Journal of the American College of Cardiology), identifies for the first time the optimal number of steps that most people achieve the biggest benefit and also shows that the speed at which you walk provides more benefits.



Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com

