Study: Window to avoid 1.5°C of warming will close by 2030 unless emissions are reduced

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- There is a 50 percent chance the world will experience 1.5C warming by 2030 without a rapid reduction in CO2 emissions, according to a study by researchers at Imperial College London.

According to Science Daily, the study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, represents the most advanced and comprehensive analysis of the global carbon budget. A carbon budget is an estimate of the amount of carbon dioxide that can be released if global warming is kept below certain temperature limits.

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global temperature rise to 2°C above pre-industrial levels and aims to limit it to 1.5°C. A residual carbon budget is often used to assess global progress towards these goals.

A new study estimates that with a 50 percent chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C, less than 250 gigatons of carbon dioxide remain in the global carbon budget.

The researchers warn that if carbon dioxide emissions remain at around 40 gigatons per year in 2022, the carbon budget will run out by around 2029, causing global warming of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The result means that the budget is lower than previously estimated and has almost halved from 2020 due to continued increases in global greenhouse gases, mainly from fossil fuel burning, as well as better estimates of cooling effects. aerosols, which are decreasing worldwide due to measures to improve air quality and reduce emissions.

