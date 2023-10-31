English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Reuters: Hamas to release some foreign captives in coming days

0

SHAFAQNA-Hamas has told mediators it will release a number of foreign captives in the coming days.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on its Telegram account on Tuesday.

The Brigades spokesman did not give more details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

He also said his group clashed with the Israeli army on three fronts and was able to “kill and injure a number of Israeli soldiers” as well as destroy 22 military vehicles. The unit’s navy also used an underwater missile called ‘Aasif’ for the first time in the conflict, Abu Ubaida said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the claims.

Abu Ubaida also denied that a hostage freed by Israel had been in Hamas’ hands, saying a number of captives were being held by other groups and individuals in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Aljazeera

Related posts

Head of UN refugee agency: Gazans are going through a hell on Earth

asadian

Muslim Americans to vote against Biden in 2024 unless he called for ceasefire in Gaza

asadian

Patriarch Kirill calls on Christian leaders to work for peace on Holy Land

asadian

Hundreds rally in front of UN’s Geneva in support of Palestine

asadian

Israel flattens homes in Jabalia camp in ‘huge massacre

asadian

Israel drafted ‘concept’ proposal for transfer of Gaza’s population to Egypt

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.