Growing population burden and future of Pakistani cities

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Akmal A Sheikh- Bani Gala, located on the outskirts of Islamabad, was considered a rural area and had a very small population until a few years ago. 68-year-old Muhammad Jameel Khan, a resident of this area, says that now the population is increasing rapidly in this area. Investors are rapidly building houses while verdant fields and fields have now turned into residential colonies. Apart from this, house prices are also skyrocketing.

Lal Khan, a resident of Mehrabad, another suburban slum of Islamabad, says that construction is increasing day by day in his area as well. Residents here are building double-story houses on small plots. Nine, nine people are living in each house and the population of the area is increasing rapidly.The increasing population in the cities has not only come under the observation of these two people, but international organizations are also saying that the urban population is increasing rapidly in the world including Pakistan.

UN’s report

According to a United Nations report, the population of cities in the Asia-Pacific region will reach 3.4 billion by 2050. Experts believe that the situation in Pakistani cities can also worsen due to the growing population.

According to this report, the population of cities in this region is currently 2.5 billion, which will probably increase to 3.4 billion by the end of the century, due to which urban problems will increase in Pakistan like in other countries of the world. .

Experts believe that in view of this growing population, crime, pollution, poverty, social inequality and other problems will increase, while there will be severe pressure on urban infrastructure.

The report on the future of Asia-Pacific cities released in 2023 states that 650 million people in the region live in unplanned settlements or slums. A large number of cities are located near the coast, which may face problems such as changing weather, floods and rising sea levels.

Increase in slums

In view of this situation, what will be the situation of the urban areas of Pakistan for half a century? In this regard, DW sought the views of experts, who presented a very disappointing map of Pakistan’s urban areas.

Former Inspector General of Police Sindh Afzal Ali Shagri says that the increase in urban population causes the increase in slums. These illegal slums, established without proper planning, not only add to urban problems but also often become hotbeds of criminals.

“These settlements are often set up illegally and the residence data of the people living here is not available with the relevant institutions. These settlements consist of small and narrow streets, making it easy for criminals to open gambling, alcohol and drug dens there. As there is no regular map of them, it becomes difficult for the police to operate there.

Economic depression

Dr Shahid Mehmood, an economic expert based in Islamabad, says that in view of the growing population, unemployment will increase in the cities and government expenses will also increase. Shahid Mehmood told DW, “Cities are called engines of growth but this is only when the city is revitalized and its infrastructure is worked on.” This is not working with us. Therefore, all cities are moving towards dilapidation due to increasing population.

According to Shahid Mehmood, due to the slow pace of economic growth, there will be serious difficulties in providing large-scale employment to the urban population, which means that this growing population will only be a burden on the economy.

Fastest growth in South Asia

Pakistan’s urban population continues to grow, and according to some estimates, it is the fastest growing in South Asia. In 1981, the rate of the country’s urban population was 28.30 percent of the total population, in 1998, this rate was 32.52 percent, in 2017, it was 36.38 percent, while in 2022, this rate became 38.82 percent.

Shahid Mahmood believes that the population of urban areas is shown to be low on several grounds. “Bahria Town and many modern housing societies are built in urban style but geographically they are in villages.”

