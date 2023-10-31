English
WFP: 23 million people in Afghanistan received food assistance Last Year

SHAFAQNA- Taking to X,the World Food Program (WFP) has said that approximately 23 million people in Afghanistan received food aid in the last year.

 “But this year, we had to cut 10M ppl from food assistance due to a massive funding crisis”, WFP added.

A few months back, the organisation said that an estimated 15.3 million people in Afghanistan are experiencing severe food insecurity, highlighting the pressing humanitarian crisis in the region, according to Khaama Press report.

As many as 28 million people in Afghanistan need urgent emergency assistance to meet their basic needs.

According to WFP, thousands of earthquake victims in Herat need assistance to reconstruct their homes. The WFP noted that these people are forced to sleep outdoors in the cold weather.

