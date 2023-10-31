Muslim Americans to vote against Biden in 2024 unless he called for ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Muslim Americans said that they will work to mobilise millions of Muslim voters to withhold votes towards President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection unless he called for ceasefire in Gaza, according to Reuters.

The National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders from hotly contested states likely to decide the election, such as Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, called on Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire by 5pm ET (2100 GMT) on Tuesday.

In an open letter entitled “2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum,” the Muslim leaders pledged to mobilise Muslim voters to “withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people.”

“Your administration’s unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you,” the council wrote.

Muslim Americans in Minnesota, where Biden plans to visit tomorrow, last week issued a similar ceasefire ultimatum, with a deadline of noon today. They said they planned a protest when the president visits their state.

Biden’s reelection campaign had no immediate comment.

Source:Middle East Monitor