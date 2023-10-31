English
Head of UN refugee agency: Gazans are going through a hell on Earth

SHAFAQNA-The head of the UN refugee agencyemphasized that more than than 2 million Gazans — half of them children — are going through a hell on Earth.

Filippo Grandi appealed to the Security Council today to call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that there is urgent need for its 15 members to overcome their differences, unite and resolve a raft of conflicts which have displaced staggering 114 million people around the world.

“The conflict in Gaza is the latest — and perhaps largest — piece of a most dangerous jigsaw of war that is rapidly closing in around us,” Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told the Council, emphasizing that more than than 2 million Gazans — half of them children — are going through a hell on Earth.

“A humanitarian ceasefire, coupled of course with substantive delivery of humanitarian aid inside Gaza, can at least stop this spiral of death,” he told the Council, “and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one.  The world is waiting for you to do so.”

Source:press.un.org

