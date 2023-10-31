Anwar: Malaysia to defy USA pressure to label Hamas terrorists,

SHAFAQNA-The United States has made three formal requests to Malaysia to reverse its official position of refusing to label Hamas a terrorist organisation, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the démarche notes were received on Oct 13 and 30. Another one was sent to Malaysia’s ambassador to the United States in Washington.

A demarche is a formal diplomatic representation of one government’s official position, views, or wishes on a subject to an appropriate official in another government or international organisation. Demarches generally seek to persuade, inform, or gather information from a foreign government.

“Due to our reluctance to oppose Hamas and consider them as terrorists, I received information through the Foreign Ministry that we have received two démarche notes from the US Embassy, while another one to our ambassador

Source:nst