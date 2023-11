SHAFAQNA-The Israeli occupation army has dropped more than 18,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip since its aggression started 24 days ago ,the Government Media Office in Gaza on said.

The GMO said in a statement that 10,000 people were either killed or still missing as a result of the intensive bombing, which also caused large-scale devastation in the beleaguered enclave.

It said that 50 tons of explosives were dropped on each kilometer in the Gaza Strip so far.

