Al-Azhar: Israel has turned into a raging wolf infected with rabies of murder

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Al-Azhar said that “the lsrael has turned into a raging wolf infected with rabies by killing children, women and innocent people, and enjoying eating their meat and drinking their blood unchecked”.

This came in a strongly worded statement issued by Al-Azhar commenting on the Jabalia massacre committed by the Israeli occupation army on Tuesday in Gaza, which led to the death of more than 400 people between martyrs and wounded.

“The silence of the dead in their graves encourages this silence that has afflicted our international world, paralyzing its will and ability to restrain this entity, and put an end to its daily bloody meals of Gaza’s children, women, elderly and youth,” the statement added.

The sheikhdom’s statement continued, “Al-Azhar Al-Sharif to resort to God Almighty to assume his pride, oppression and authority to protect Gaza and those in it, and break the thorn of its enemy, and repel him from it, and to show us in these tyrants prostitutes killers and those with them and behind them the wonders of his ability.”

Al-Azhar called on Muslims around the world to pray for the people of Gaza, saying, “And you, O Muslim, wherever you are, do not miss to call after your prayers with the supplication of your Prophet, who was fortified in circumstances similar to these circumstances, which is: Oh God, the house of the book, the stream of clouds, and the defeater of the parties, defeat them and we won over them.”

Source: tellerreport