Jabalia hit again a day after deadly Israeli attack

SHAFAQNA-Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp is struck again, a day after Israeli air attack killed dozens and sparked widespread condemnation.

Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians enter Egypt from Gaza through Rafah crossing that opened for first time since October 7.

Some foreign nationals or dual passport holders to be allowed to leave as well.

Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel has said communications and internet services have been cut across Gaza again.

At least 8,796 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel

