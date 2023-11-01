English
Iraq: Over thousand displaced Yazidis returned to Sinjar

SHAFAQNA- More than a thousand displaced Yazidis returned to their original areas of residence in Sinjar district.

“1,150 Yazidi IDPs have been voluntarily returned from displacement camps in Dohuk governorate to their original areas of residence in Sinjar district, “Minister of migration and displacement, Ivan Faik Jabro, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The ministry has ensured the transfer of their furniture from the camps to their areas of origin,” she stressed, noting that “the coming days will witness another voluntary return of displaced people from the Dohuk camps to their areas in Sinjar.

Source: The Iraqi News Agency (INA)

