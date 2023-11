SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reiterated, his country’s absolute rejection of an alleged Israeli proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians to the North Sinai province.

Madbouly’s surprise visit came a day after Israel acknowledged that the Intelligence Ministry had drafted “a wartime proposal” to transfer Gaza’s over two million population to North Sinai, drawing condemnation from the Palestinians and worsening tensions with Egypt.

Source: new arab