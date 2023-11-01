English
International Shia News Agency
EU’s Foreign Policy Chief appalled by high number of casualties in Jabalia camp

SHAFAQNA- EU’s Foreign Policy Chief said that he is “appalled” by the high number of casualties caused by Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp.

“Building on EU Council’s clear stance that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of all civilians, I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp,” Josep Borrell said on X.

“The right to self-defence should always be balanced by the obligation to spare civilians to the greatest extent possible,” Borrell said, echoing UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks.

Source: aa

