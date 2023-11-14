Quran graph: “For the accustomed security of the Quraysh…”

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Quran, Surah Quraysh (106:1-4)

In the name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful.

For the accustomed security of the Quraysh (1) Their accustomed security [in] the caravan of winter and summer (2) Let them worship the Lord of this House, (3) Who has fed them, [saving them] from hunger and made them safe, [saving them] from fear. (4)

The Holy Quran 106

Au nom d’Allah, le Tout Miséricordieux, le Très Miséricordieux

A cause de l’habitude des Quraysh (1) De leur habitude [concernant] les voyages d’hiver et d’été (2) Qu’ils adorent donc le Seigneur de cette Maison (la Kaaba).(3) qui les a nourris contre la faim et rassurés de la crainte! (4)

Le Saint Coran 106

En el nombre de Dios, el Compasivo con toda la creación, el Misericordioso con los creyentes

Le proporcioné seguridad a [la tribu de] Quraish, (1) e hice que sus caravanas en invierno [al Yemen] y en verano [a Siria] fueran respetadas. (2) Que adoren y agradezcan, en consecuencia, al Señor de esta Casa [la Ka‘bah], (3) Quien les concedió el sustento para que no sufrieran hambre y les dio seguridad para protegerlos del peligro. (4)

Sagrado Corán 106

