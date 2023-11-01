English
Millions of dollars of aid flood into Israel from the US

SHAFAQNA-Even as Palestinians continue to suffer under escalating Israeli attacks, millions of dollars have flowed from the US for evacuees and reserve troops in Israel.

“Standing Together”, an Israeli organisation, has launched a campaign for Israelis evacuated from conflict zones and 330,000 reservists called up for the war in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places in the world.

US and Israeli flags are visible at the entrance of the organisation’s donation tent in the illegal Jewish settlement of Mevo Horon, visited by an Anadolu correspondent, in the Occupied West Bank.

Several settlers armed with automatic weapons stand guard around the tent in the absence of Israeli troops, who have been transferred to other areas amid the current escalation.

Source: middleeastmonitor

