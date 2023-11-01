Afghanistan: 8,000 Afghan refugees return through Spin Boldak in last two days

SHAFAQNA-ln the last two days, more than 8,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country through Spin Boldak crossing.

According to local officials, different teams have been assigned to take care of the returning refugees.

“In the past two days, as the return of immigrants has increased, and the situation has become critical, 30 families returned on the first day, consisting 3,600 individuals, and yesterday 700 families returned, consisting 4,500 people,” said Abdul Latif, Hakimi, the director of refugees registration in Spin Boldak of Kandahar province.

The returnees criticized the mistreatment of refugees by the Pakistani police, calling it inhumane. The returnees called for help from national and international organizations.

Source: ariananews