UN relief chief:People in Gaza are being starved, traumatized and bombed to death

SHAFAQNA- “In Gaza, women, children and men are being starved, traumatized and bombed to death. They have lost all faith in humanity and all hope of a future. Their despair is palpable”,   said the UN’s emergency relief chief , following his two-day visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territory.

 

“Meanwhile, the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act. This cannot go on. We need a step change.  We need to be able to provide the essentials for survival – particularly water, food, medicine and fuel – safely, immediately and at scale.  We need the warring parties to agree to pauses in the fighting. This is the only viable option to get relief items into Gaza right now” , Martin Griffiths expressed.

“Put simply, we need the parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by taking constant care in the conduct of military operations to spare civilians and civilian objects. And we need those with influence to use that influence to ensure respect for the rules of war, deescalate the conflict and avoid a spillover” he added.

Martin Griffiths warned that Failure to act now will have consequences far beyond the region, because this is a global crisis.

Source:United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

 

