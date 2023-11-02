Taliban court sentenced a university professor to 16 months in prison

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Sources close to Rasul Parsi, a social activist and university professor, say that the Taliban court in Kabul has sentenced him to 16 months in prison.

A source told the Daily News newspaper that the Taliban have accused Parsi of preaching “against the system and blasphemy”.

According to the source, the court of this group in Kabul issued a verdict about this university professor after the trial on Monday, 30th October.

This sentence is issued while Mr. Parsi has been in Taliban prison for eight months.

According to the verdict of the Taliban court, Parsi must spend another eight months in prison.

Rasul Parsi is one of the former professors of Herat University and an activist in the socio-religious field.

He graduated from the Faculty of Sharia of Herat University and completed his studies up to the master’s degree in one of the private universities in Kabul.

Parsi was arrested on the 6th of August 2023 from Kabul city.

The Taliban have not said anything about the fate of this social activist.

Human rights organizations and institutions have repeatedly asked the Taliban to release Parsi and other activists.

Source: Shafaqna Persian