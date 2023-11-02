Coverage by Western media of Jabalia camp mostly representated Palestinian tragedy in passive language

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Coverage by Western mediaof Jabalia camp has mostly representated Palestinian tragedy in passive language.

Gaza’s densely-populated Jabalia camp was hit by Israeli bombardment for the second time in less than 24 hours. It could be one of the worst attacks since the start of the war on 7 October.

Air strike in Jabalia caused a huge explosion that destroyed several residential buildings in the centre of the refugee camp, where before the war 116,000 people were living in an area of just 1.4 sq km (0.5 sq miles).Israel’s new massacre in Jabalia, Gaza, has triggered nationwide protest in the world.

The Israeli military has repeatedly attacked the camp since the beginning of the war, including on October 9, 12, 19 and 22, killing and wounding hundreds of people

World reacts to Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp.The EU commissioner for foreign affairs wrote on the social media platform X: “I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp.Moreover the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says Israeli attacks on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp may be “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes”.

Western media organisations dehumanise Palestinians

As Western media organisations “dehumanise Palestinians” and “legitimise Israeli violations of international law”, Israel bombs Gaza.

Western media coverage of Palestinians as violent terrorists has normalised their dehumanisation & legitimised Israel’s crimes against them – like the siege & genocide in Gaza.lt is glaringly obvious that the vital historical context of the trauma Palestinians have been through for the past 75 years is being left out.

Islamophobia is still dominant lens through which media in the West view world

Islamophobia is still the dominant lens through which media in the West view the world (although geopolitical interests are, of course, also at play).

Western media would never describe Israel killing thousands of civilians in Gaza as a “bloodthirsty Israeli attack”

Despite recent improvements and increased space for voices reflecting the Palestinian perspective, Western mediaoutlets would never describe Israel killing thousands of civilians in Gaza as a “murderous Israeli rampage” or a “bloodthirsty Israeli attack”.

The word “terrorist” is exclusively used by the media and politicians to refer to palestinians due to it targeting lsrael, but it would never be applied to Israel when it has been found to have deliberately targeted civilians in Gaza. Or when it collectively punishes Palestinians, as it has done for the last 16 years in Gaza through its crippling siege. Critics argue that these are acts of state terror and ought to be described as such, and many are clear war crimes even in the description of the United Nations.

Some coverage by Western media of Jabalia camp are as follows:

CNN reported that the devastation wrought by the strike triggered a fresh groundswell of grief over spiraling civilian casualties, as Gazans awoke to another communications blackout Wednesday morning.

Survivors and eyewitness spoke of apocalyptic scenes in the aftermath of the strike, which tore a massive crater through the middle of the crowded camp.Children were carrying other injured children and running, with grey dust filling the air. Bodies were hanging on the rubble, many of them unrecognized. Some were bleeding and others were burnt,” Al Aswad told CNN by telephone.

The Civil Defense in Hamas-run Gaza described it as the “second massacre” in two days. The airstrike killed at least 80 people and injured hundreds more, according to Dr. Atef Al Kahlout, the director of Gaza’s Indonesian hospital.The United Nations Human Rights Office has said that the attacks on Jabalya, which is Gaza’s largest refugee camp, “could amount to war crimes” given “the high number of civilian casualties and the scale of destruction,” it wrote on social mediaShortly after the blast, Israeli human rights organization B’tselem condemned Israel’s weeks-long aerial bombardment of Gaza, saying “the scale of killing Israel has and continues to wreak on Gaza is horrifying,” in a statement released Tuesday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strike as a “massacre,” referencing “chilling documented scenes” of children and women. “It has its bones, in a large-scale massacre carried out in full view of the world and under the pretext of self-defense,” the statement added.

New york times pointed that videos show a densely populated area of Gaza decimated by Israel’s airstrike. It wrote that videos and images verified by The Times of the strike’s aftermath show civilians, including children, being pulled from the rubble and carried away. Some appear lifeless. “Dead bodies are everywhere,” said Mahmoud Abusalama, a local photographer at the scene who was posting to his Instagram channel. “Everyone is looking for their family.”

A Facebook livestream showed victims from the attack being treated at a nearby hospital. “We have to choose who we treat because we cannot treat everyone,” a doctor says.

Wall Street Journal reported that an Israeli airstrike at the Gaza Strip’s largest refugee camp flattened housing blocks, and hospital officials said dozens of people had been killed. Another airstrike followed on Wednesday.

BBC wrote that an Israeli air strike is reported to have killed dozens of people at Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

NBC News reported that footage of the aftermath of the attack showed hundreds of anguished people clambering in and out of what appears to be several giant craters and struggling to find buried victims.

The Guardian said that Israeli airstrikes have destroyed apartment blocks and killed dozens of people at a refugee camp in northern Gaza on the 25th day of a conflict that the United Nations said has become a “graveyard” for children. At least six airstrikes hit residential areas in the Jabalia refugee camp on Gaza City’s outskirts on Tuesday, killing more than 50 people and injuring about 150 people, Hamas officials said.Video footage showed at least 47 bodies pulled out of the rubble and rescue teams searching for survivors amid twisted metal and two huge craters. The Hamas-run health ministry called the attack a “heinous” massacre.

Politico quote Al-Jazeera television aired footage of devastation in the Jabaliya camp near Gaza City and of several wounded people, including children, being brought to a nearby hospital,saying the Hamas-run government said the strikes killed and wounded many people, but the exact toll was not yet known.

Coverage by Western media of Jabalia camp has mostly representated Palestinian tragedy in passive language. But, the war has claimed thousands of lives reminding us that in war, it is humanity that loses.

Source : Politico, Wsj, BBC, NBCNews , CNN, Guardian ,Nytimes

www.shafaqna.com